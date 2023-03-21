GULF SHORES, Ala. — Murray State State’s Peyton Carter fired a second-round 73 Monday and went from 17th place to eighth at the Gulf Shores Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Carter’s 36-hole score line is 76-73=149 as she goes into Tuesday’s final round with a chance to get her fourth top-5 finish in the 2022-23 season. MSU’s Eliza Mae Kho also moved up following a 75 as she went from 35th place to 22nd.

