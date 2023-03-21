GULF SHORES, Ala. — Murray State State’s Peyton Carter fired a second-round 73 Monday and went from 17th place to eighth at the Gulf Shores Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Carter’s 36-hole score line is 76-73=149 as she goes into Tuesday’s final round with a chance to get her fourth top-5 finish in the 2022-23 season. MSU’s Eliza Mae Kho also moved up following a 75 as she went from 35th place to 22nd.
The Racers cut four shots off their first round, but were still in 10th place with a score of 313-309=622, three shots behind Memphis (619) and four shots in front of Southern Illinois (626).
ULM (593) is the leader, with Central Arkansas (608), Little Rock and Oral Roberts (611) and North Alabama (612) made up the top-5. ULM’s Chantal Dueringer is the medalist leader at 140.
The Racers will be paired with Lindenwood and Troy in today’s final round beginning at 9:18 a.m. Central Time.
