WATERLOO, Ill. — When the sun rises this morning, Murray State will still be in striking range after a tough first day of the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship at Annbriar Golf Club.

As Sunday's first round ended early that evening, the Racers had managed to fight their way to the middle of the pack after a very rough start that, at one point, had them third from last in the team standings. Murray State was tied with Illinois State for fifth at 37-over par in the 12-team event. That was 10 strokes behind first-place Missouri State, which is actually a small margin in an event of this type.

Tags

Recommended for you