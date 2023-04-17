WATERLOO, Ill. — When the sun rises this morning, Murray State will still be in striking range after a tough first day of the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship at Annbriar Golf Club.
As Sunday's first round ended early that evening, the Racers had managed to fight their way to the middle of the pack after a very rough start that, at one point, had them third from last in the team standings. Murray State was tied with Illinois State for fifth at 37-over par in the 12-team event. That was 10 strokes behind first-place Missouri State, which is actually a small margin in an event of this type.
Murray State is participating in its first-ever Valley Championship.
The Racers were led individually by Payton Carter, last year’s Ohio Valley Conference women’s champion. Carter ended Sunday with a 7-over 79 that left her in a tie for ninth place. Teammate Kaitlyn Zieba was tied for 15th only a stroke behind Carter. Six players were tied for ninth and seven were knotted in 15th.
No player was under par. Anna Fay of Valparaiso had been below par early in her round, but slipped to 5-over by the end of the day as the scores seemed to rise as the day continued.
Ryan Bender of Belmont, who is also in The Valley event for the first time after, like Murray State, coming to the league from the OVC, has the lead at 3-over. Six players are tied for second, only one stroke behind Bender.
Play continues today in Waterloo, Illinois. n
