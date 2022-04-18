MURRAY — Murray State women’s golf saw Payton Carter and Ana Picchi earn All-Ohio Valley Conference honors and Alma Garcia was named to the All-OVC Newcomer Team on the eve of the 28th OVC Championship in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
The honored trio of juniors gives the Racers 55 All-OVC selections in the Coach Velvet Milkman era which began in the fall of 1993 when the Murray State women’s golf program was launched.
The All-OVC honor for Carter is her second after also earning the spotlight in 2021. She is fourth in the OVC with a scoring average of 76.0 in 25 rounds and produced a pair of top-5 finishes including a first-place trophy (Oct. 12) at the Chris Banister Classic on scores 71-74-69=214.
The All-OVC honor for Picchi is her first after she was part of the OVC Newcomer Team in 2020. She has played 22 rounds in the 2021-22 season with a scoring average of 77.5 which is 12th in the conference. Picchi recorded three top-15 finishes in 2021-22 including a ninth place showing (Oct. 20) at the Ozark National Invitational on scores of 73-71-77=221.
Not only an OVC Newcomer Team pick in 2022, Garcia has made much progress in her first season with the Racers after she transferred from Alabama State. She is MSU’s first OVC Newcomer selection since Ana Picchi and Eliza Mae Kho in 2020 and the 15th in program history since Andrea Downer was MSU’s first in 2007. Ranked 17th in the OVC with a scoring average of 78.5, Garcia has played 24 rounds for MSU in 2021-22.
The awards were announced after the practice round of the 2022 OVC Championship which is being held at RTJ at The Shoals. The first round was Sunday at the Fighting Joe Course.
The OVC Player, Freshman and Coach of the Year awards will be announced following Tuesday’s final round.
