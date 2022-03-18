SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Murray State women’s golf squad wrapped up play at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tennessee.
The Racers carded scores of 307-315=622 in the event that was shortened to 36 holes because of weather from over the weekend.
At the Sevierville Country Club, the Racers were led by Payton Carter with a spot in seventh place in the field of 75 players on scores of 72-76=148. MSU’s Eliza Mae Kho had scores of 77-78-155 for a spot in 24th place, while Alma Garcia placed 39th on scores of 78-81=159 and Ana Picchi had a spot in 42nd place on rounds of 80-80=160. Emmie Eriksson placed 69th on scores of 88-86-174. Playing as an individual, MSU’s Emma Payne placed 42nd on scores of 84-77-160.
As a team, the Racers finished in a tie for ninth place with Lindsey Wilson on scores of 307-315=622. Findlay was the team winner at 593, with Carson-Newman (609), North Alabama (611), Radford (612) and Indiana State (614) rounded out the top-5.
Findlay’s Gabby Woods was the individual champion after winning a scorecard playoff over North Alabama’s Jahnavi Prakhya.
The Racers’ next challenge of the Bama Beach Bash (March 20-22) in Mobile, Alabama at Gulf Shores Golf Club.
