MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Payton Carter birdied four of five holes in Monday’s second round to increase her lead at the 28th Ohio Valley Conference championship at the Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
The junior from Henderson, Kentucky, carries a 2-shot lead into Tuesday’s final round at the Fighting Joe Course after posting two excellent rounds in difficult weather conditions. Her score line of 71-70 has produced a 3-under 141 for a two-shot lead over Morehead State’s MacKenzie Neal who carded scores of 73-70=143.
Carter tries to become the eighth Racer to win the OVC medalist championship and the first since Anna Moore in 2019.
In windy and cold conditions, Carter overcame a double-bogey on the No. 7 hole with four birdies in five holes on the back nine. Her birdie binge included three-straight on holes 11 through 13 and another at the 15th. Carter made a bogey at the 17th and par at the last for a 37-33 day for a 2-under par 70.
When the second round was complete, the Racers’ team aspirations took a hit as they fell to fourth place on scores of 299-313=612. Austin Peay (600), Belmont (601) and Morehead State (608) made up the top-3.
The final round for the Racers begins Tuesday morning at 8:40 a.m., paired with Tennessee Tech. Payton Carter hits her first shot of the day at 9:12 a.m.
Racer Golf Notes
• Through 36 holes, Carter is third in the field on Par-3 holes (3.00), first on Par-4’s (3.85) and third on Par-5’s (5.00).
• Carter is first with eight birdies and fourth with 24 pars.
• Carter’s 70 is her new career-low score after she tied her career-low yesterday with a 71. Her 70 today is the best score for the Racers at the OVC Championship since Linette Holmslykke’s 69 in the 2019 event.
• If Carter can bring it home, she becomes the eighth Racer to win the medalist title at the OVC Championship. Those previous wins include Jenny Daag (1998 & 1999), Cuyler Hedley (2003), Lee Anne Pace (2004), Nikki Orazine (2005), Delaney Howson (2014), Moa Folke (2016 & 2017) and Anna Moore (2019).
• Carter will try to become the OVC’s second individual auto-qualifier to the NCAA Tournament. Jacksonville State’s Berta Sanchez was the first in 2021.
