MURRAY — The idea of “revenge” having anything to do with Murray State women’s golf star Payton Carter might seem a bit strange for most people.
After all, she has not had too many situations lately that might call for this idea. And it certainly has nothing to do with an event in which she is the defending champion — the Kentucky State Women’s Amateur Championship, which arrives next week. Right?
Mmmmm, think again, but do not think about it in the sense of the tournament itself. No, think about the venue — the Bowling Green Country Club.
“I’ve played there five or six times,” Carter said at the end of the just-completed spring semester at Murray State, which included her runner-up finish in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship after she made a miracle par to turn a two-way playoff into a three-way fight for the title. All of those previous times at Bowling Green, though, came during her days at Henderson County High School in Henderson.
The state tournament was usually at Bowling Green, and she did not play well there.
“My best finish was something like 15th in the state. Sure, I’d won a ton of high school tournaments but the fields for those were not all that great, plus when you’re winning by 10 shots, it’s great but there’s no pressure,” she said, explaining that she would become intimidated once arriving at the Bowling Green venue. “I’m playing all of the best girls that had won the big tournaments. Then, I go to state?
“I’m like, ‘Holy cow!’ and I’d never really had that experience. I would also be so nervous. I’d be on the range and just would forget how to swing a golf club.”
This time at Bowling Green has a chance of being very different. Carter is heading into this tournament with great confidence, as well as a more battle-hardened persona than perhaps she had as a high schooler.
She is a few weeks removed from not only facing one of the toughest courses she has ever played — Bellerive Golf Club near St. Louis — where she finished in the top half of the leaderboard of a U.S. Women’s Open qualifier. There was the Valley event, which resulted in her being named her conference’s Player of the Year for the second straight spring (she won the Ohio Valley Conference individual crown last year as well).
Plus, she is the defending Kentucky State Am champion. Add a strong dash of motivation to conquer a course that has brought her frustration and it would seem that she would be primed to defend the title next week.
“I’m excited to play (Bowling Green) now. The State Am is there so I want some revenge,” she said.
A match play tournament, meaning players face off in 1-on-1 battles instead of being placed in three or four-player groups, the State Am starts Monday.
