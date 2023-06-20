Carter drives

Murray State's Payton Carter concentrates as she follows through on a drive earlier this season during the first day of competition in the annual Jan Weaver Invitational at Miller Memorial Golf Course near Murray. 

 DAVE WINDER/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — The idea of “revenge” having anything to do with Murray State women’s golf star Payton Carter might seem a bit strange for most people.

After all, she has not had too many situations lately that might call for this idea. And it certainly has nothing to do with an event in which she is the defending champion — the Kentucky State Women’s Amateur Championship, which arrives next week. Right?

