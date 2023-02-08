PANAMA CITY, Fla. —Murray State’s Payton Carter carded a final round 71 to get a third-place finish at the Lady Bison Classic at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City, Florida.

Carter improved with each round as she posted her fourth top-5 finish in 2022-23 on rounds of 78-76-71=225, just three shots off the pace of medalist Laerke Jensen (222) of Charleston Southern.

