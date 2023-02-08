PANAMA CITY, Fla. —Murray State’s Payton Carter carded a final round 71 to get a third-place finish at the Lady Bison Classic at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City, Florida.
Carter improved with each round as she posted her fourth top-5 finish in 2022-23 on rounds of 78-76-71=225, just three shots off the pace of medalist Laerke Jensen (222) of Charleston Southern.
As a team, the Racers came home with a seventh-place showing on scores of 321-311-310=942, in front of Loyola (963), Dayton (965) and Lehigh (965).
MSU’s Kaitlyn Zieba posted a 29th place finish on scores of 81-77-79=237, while Eliza Mae Kho placed 34th on scores of 79-82-78=239. Other MSU scores and finishes included Ana Picchi in 38th place (82-76-82=241) and Ellie West in 80th (92-85-93=270).
MSU had two solo players in the field with Alma Garcia placing first among 10 individuals and 21st overall on scores of 75-76-84=235. McKenna Stahl had rounds of 83-76-78=237 to place 29th.
Host Lipscomb won the event at 909, followed by FGCU (913), North Alabama (926), UNC Asheville (927) and Charleston Southern (930).
The Racers are next in action at the Atlantic Invitational (March 20-21) hosted by Florida Atlantic in Boynton Beach, Florida at Indian Spring Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.