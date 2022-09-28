CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Murray State’s Payton Carter came very close to taking the medalist title at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, but came up two shots short in Tuesday’s final round at Clarksville Country Club in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Carter, the Ohio Valley Conference champion last April, was tied with Belmont’s Delia Gibbs as the final 18 holes began. Carter posted a 74 in the final round, while Gibbs Carded a 72. Carter’s final score line was a solid 77-76-74=227.
With Carter pushing to near the top, the Racers came home with a fourth place showing on scores of 324-309-317=950.
Other Murray State scores and places included Alma Garcia in 19th place on scores of 82-76-81=239 and Ana Picchi in 19th place on scores of 80-76-83=239. McKenna Stahl had rounds of 87-81-82=250 and placed 34th, while Ellie West was in 36th place after rounds of 85-86-80=251.
Murray State’s Kaitlyn Zieba and Katherine Weir played the event as two of nine solo players. Overall, Zieba was 19th on scores of 82-77-80=239 and Weir was 38th on rounds of 83-84-85=252.
