CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Murray State’s Payton Carter came very close to taking the medalist title at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, but came up two shots short in Tuesday’s final round at Clarksville Country Club in Clarksville, Tennessee.

 Carter, the Ohio Valley Conference champion last April, was tied with Belmont’s Delia Gibbs as the final 18 holes began. Carter posted a 74 in the final round, while Gibbs Carded a 72. Carter’s final score line was a solid 77-76-74=227. 