MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Murray State’s Payton Carter did something that is hard to do in the final round of the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship.
She took a big lead, lost it, then regained it. The result is the junior from Henderson became the eighth Racer woman to win an OVC individual title as she bounced back from three straight bogeys in the early part of the back nine at the Fighting Joe Course at the Shoals Golf Club to birdie two of the final holes and win the title by three strokes.
“Yeah, I had that stretch of a couple of bogeys but, at no time did I ever think that I had just lost the golf tournament,” Carter said in a video interview. “I just went to 16 and said, ‘I need to play these at 1-under.
“My golf coach (at Henderson County High School) always told me that the next shot was the most important shot.”
Carter’s individual title is the first for Murray State since Annie Moore in 2019. It is also the eighth time that Murray State Head Coach and Murray native Velvet Milkman has had one of her players win the individual title.
“Very proud, and there’s been good players come before her and to be on the list (of Murray State players that have win OVC crowns) is quite an accomplishment and we talked about that her freshman year,” said Milkman.
Carter said she began sensing she could play well this week during a practice round. She played nine holes and birdied four of them.
“I felt like I could make every putt. My irons were on point, so I said, ‘OK, I’m just going to take it one day at a tine,’” she said. “(Monday night), I wasn’t looking at my phone. I decided that I was just going to play 18 holes and hope it would be enough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.