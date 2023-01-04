(TNS) LEXINGTON — Before his team took the basketball court Tuesday, Kentucky coach John Calipari said he didn’t know if it would happen that night or Saturday afternoon or two weeks from now.
He just knew it would happen at some point.
“We’re gonna break through, because of the team we have,” Calipari said in his pregame radio interview.
It’s too early to call what happened in Rupp Arena a breakthrough, but it looked like a building block for these Cats to become something more than they’ve been to this point.
Kentucky defeated the visiting Louisiana State Tigers, 74-71, Tuesday night, bringing ample energy out of the gate and holding on at the end for a win in its first Southeastern Conference home game of the 2022-23 season.
And Kentucky got a much-needed victory over a quality opponent in LSU, coached by former Murray State skipper Matt McMahon. The team also features three players from McMahon’s final Racers squad —forward KJ Williams (game-high 23 points) and guards Justice Hill and Trae Hanniubal (12).
Yale, which UK defeated on Dec. 10, was technically ranked higher than LSU in the NCAA’s NET ratings coming into the day — the Bulldogs at 59th, the Tigers at 75th — but this was the Wildcats’ biggest win so far this season.
Jacob Toppin lead the Cats with 21 points , while Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 to go with 16 rebounds. Cason Wallace had 14 points and Sahvir Wheeler had 11 to give UK four double-digit scorers.
