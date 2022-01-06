MURRAY — CBS Sports reported early Wednesday evening that the Missouri Valley Conference formally accepted Murray State University as a new member of the conference.
Subsequently, the Racer programs that have carried the banner of the Ohio Valley Conference since the league’s inception will join fellow original member Eastern Kentucky in leaving the OVC within the past year. Eastern took that step a little less than a year ago when it announced that it would head to the ASUN Conference (formerly the Atlantic Sun Conference).
CBS Sports also said that the presidents of the institutions that represent the MVC approved Murray State’s addition as the 11th member of the league. CBS Sports stated that officials from Murray State, the University of Texas-Arlington and the University of Missouri-Kansas City all ,met with MVC officials on Dec. 19 in order to make pitches as to why they should be accepted to the MVC.
CBS Sports said that Murray State is the only one of the three institutions that pitched that was accepted..
The Murray State Board of Regents will have a special-called meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday; the only item on the agenda is from the Athletics Committee and lists “conference affiliation” as the matter that will be discussed.
Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson was asked about the MVC matter Wednesday evening but said that he cannot comment until Friday. An attempt to reach Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal was unsuccessful Wednesday evening as well.
Should the Regents approve a departure from the OVC on Friday, it will continue what is amounting to a mass exodus from the conference that began last year, when Eastern and Jacksonville State announced that they would leave.
Jacksonville State joined Eastern in committing to the ASUN, followed in the summer by longtime member Austin Peay..
Then, in September, another recent OVC member, Belmont, also announced that it would also join the MVC, and, with the Regents’ approval, Murray State would follow Belmont on that path.
CBS Sports also said that it is believed the MVC is expected to expand to 12 teams at some point. That could mean the University of Illinois-Chicago being included in the mix.
CBS Sports said that Murray State is expected to join the MVC on July 1, 2022, pending the Regents’ approval on Friday.
