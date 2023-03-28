MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) has become the presenting sponsor of Murray State Women’s Basketball.
In a monumental step forward for the Racers’ program, CFSB’s commitment means fans will enjoy free admission to all MSU women’s home games beginning with the 2023-24 season.
“In our first year competing in The Valley, we saw a significant rise in attendance for our Women’s Basketball program that will now grow even larger with this exciting partnership with CFSB,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “We are committed to finding unique ways to get the community involved with our programs, and this unprecedented access allows for a deeper connection between our fans and student-athletes. We cannot wait to see everyone in ‘The Bank’ this fall when we tip-off the 2023-24 season.”
“It’s exciting to think about the future of women’s sports at Murray State and the impact they can have on our communities,” said CFSB President, Jason Jones. “We are continually impressed with how Murray State supports its student-athletes and it’s an honor to be even a small part of the legacy they are creating.”
The benefits of free admission means greater access to and growth of the Racer fanbase. Free admission also provides a recruiting advantage to the MSU women’s program.
“We are thrilled that every person can attend a Murray State women’s basketball game free of charge,” said MSU Coach Rechelle Turner. “We are incredibly grateful for the partnership that has created this unique opportunity to expand the wonderful fanbase that is developing for our program. We have been so proud to experience record breaking levels of attendance the last few seasons and we are certain this will only enhance the support our team receives from Racer Nation. It will be our mission to provide all of our fans with a supercharged basketball experience during the 2023-2024 season.”
Turner’s team just concluded their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference that saw fans attend women’s games in record numbers. In 14 home games at the CFSB Center, the Racers played in front of an average of 1,100 fans per game, a 30% increase from the 2021-22 season.
The Racers’ 2022-23 season totaled 15 wins including their first win over Kentucky since 1973. The Racers defeated Evansville in the first round of Hoops In The Heartland and took No. 1 seed Illinois State to the final seconds. MSU’s Katelyn Young was named All-MVC First Team and to the MVC All-Scholar Team.
