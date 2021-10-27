MURRAY —The Murray State men’s and women’s basketball seasons get underway with Racer Mania Thursday presented by The Murray Bank at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.
The free admission event is an annual first look at both MSU teams. The doors to the arena open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. Kids are encouraged to attend in their Halloween costumes where they can enter Gate-B of the arena and receive candy from several Racer student-athletes representing their sport and wearing their game uniforms.
Racer Mania features introductions of both teams, 3-point and dunk contests and a scrimmage. Fans will enjoy performances from Murray State’s spirit groups and mascot, Dunker, as well as other interactions between teams. Due to Covid protocols, there will be no in-person autograph session this year. However, a signed schedule poster will be available for the first 1,000 fans when they enter the arena.
Children age 12 and under have the chance to join the Taylor Family Dental Junior Racer Kids Club during Racer Mania. Membership is $10 per child. If you have already signed up, membership t-shirts and cards can be picked up.
The Season Openers
The 2021-22 season gets going (Nov. 1) when the Racer women’s team hosts Trevecca Nazarene at 5 p.m. and the men’s team takes on Brescia at 7 p.m. The 55th season of Racer women’s basketball begins (Nov. 9) at home against Asbury in an early 11 a.m. tip. The men’s team opens its 97th season at home on the same day at 7 p.m. against Cumberland. Ohio Valley Conference play arrives (Dec. 30) when the Racers host Southeast Missouri in a doubleheader at the CFSB Center. The season will be the 74th in the OVC for men’s basketball and the 45th for OVC women’s basketball.
Mini-Ticket Plans Available
Fans can purchase season tickets and the Navy & Gold Mini ticket plans at Racer Mania. The mini plans are a great way for Racer Nation to enjoy Murray State games with general admission tickets. Each mini plan is $50 for one general admission ticket to five games. All of the games offered in the ticket plans are doubleheaders except for the stand-alone men’s game vs Middle Tennessee (Dec. 4). Call the ticket office at (270) 809-3000 to purchase a ticket plan.
