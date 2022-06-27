MURRAY — The Memphis Grizzlies will bring their Youth Basketball Camp to Murray State University from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 9. The event will be at the CFSB Center and is open to players ages 7-16.
The cost per camper is $100 and children must register at the camp sign up page MemGrizzYouth.com/camps.
“After a successful camp last fall, we immediately began the conversations to bring them back. We are very fortunate to have their partnership and the interest of the Racers by way of Ja Morant,” said Assistant Athletic Director for Operations, Brock Rydecki.
In addition to the skill sessions, registration for the camp includes a Grizzlies Nike Reversible Jersey and a Grizzlies basketball for each camper.
Campers will also be offered game tickets to select games in Memphis. Final camp details will be emailed to parents/registrants the Thursday prior to the camp on July 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.