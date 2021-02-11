MURRAY — Adjustments have been made to the Murray State women’s tennis schedule, as announced by MSU head coach Jorge Caetano on Wednesday.
The Racers’ match originally scheduled for February 5th against Marshall has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
Additionally, Murray State’s match against Middle Tennessee that was originally slated for a road contest on Feb. 6 has been rescheduled for Feb. 21 and will now become a home match to be played at 5:00 p.m. at the Kenlake Tennis Center.
The match against Central Arkansas on February 12th has also been cancelled, while the originally-scheduled match against Lipscomb on February 14th has been moved to February 19th at Kenlake with noon start time.
The Racers are set to return to action on Wednesday, February 17th to host Southern Indiana at the Kenlake Tennis Center.
Visit the team and schedule pages available on goracers.com for the most up-to-date schedules and announcements.
