(TNS) PHOENIX — The Chicago Bulls returned home empty-handed from a three-game West Coast trip after a 129-102 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns Friday night.
The Bulls threw in the towel with four minutes left on the clock as both teams subbed out their starters in the drubbing. The loss marked the second-straight game in which the Bulls ceded 125 points or more.
Former Murray State star Cam Payne had 15 points and seven assists in the win,
For a quarter the Bulls held onto hope, but the game got ugly quickly — mostly at the hands of Devin Booker.
The Suns guard dropped 20 points in the first half, nearly matching the production of DeRozan, Vucevic and LaVine, who scored a combined 22 points. The Bulls couldn’t slow Booker on blow-by drives, and even double teams weren’t enough to knock him off his midrange shots.
Teams continue to swarm DeRozan — who managed only 19 points on 6-for-14 shooting — and the rest of the Bulls offense couldn’t absorb the load of their limited star. LaVine took only seven shots as he continues to play through a left knee injury, a personal low for the season as he continues to play through a left knee injury.
Vucevic and Tristan Thompson were able to match the production of Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee around the rim, keeping the teams mostly level in the paint. The Bulls simply didn’t have a counter for Booker, who scored 28 points before being pulled midway through the fourth quarter..
While the Bulls are still missing starters — Patrick Williams is expected to return next week, while Lonzo Ball is still sidelined indefinitely — the Suns weren’t at full strength either, missing injured stars Chris Paul and Jae Crowder. Payne has filled Paul’s role.
