EDWARDSVILLE — The Murray State women’s basketball team entered Saturday’s game against SIUE shooting 46.4-percent from the floor on the season. However, the Racers could not find consistent scoring against the Cougars and shot 27.9-percent en route to a 64-57 loss at the First Community Arena in Edwardsville.
Murray State started strong in the game and led 15-12 after the first quarter. In the second and third, however, the Racers went cold and were outscored 38-23. Murray State did outscore the Cougars, 19-14 in the fourth, but a nearly eight-minute field goal drought to end the game put an end to any comeback attempt by the Racers, as they fell by seven.
The one bright spot offensively for the Racers was another strong performance at the free throw line, where they went 21-for-23 on the day. Over the past two games, MSU has been impressive at the charity stripe shooting a combined 41-for-47, for an impressive 87.2 percent.
Macey Turley led Murray State for the second consecutive game, this time with 18 points, while Katelyn Young followed with 13. Laci Hawthorne also had a solid day as she had team-highs of 12 rebounds and three assists to go along with six points, two blocks and a steal.
Murray State returns to action today at the CFSB Center in Murray to take on Morehead State at 1 p.m. on ESPN+, WNBS 97.9 FM and the Zeno Radio app.
After a win over Tennessee Tech and a loss to Jacksonville State last weekend, Morehead State enters today’s contest at 2-6 overall and 1-3 in OVC play. The Eagles are currently being outscored by an average of 6.0 points per game, 67.9 to 61.9. Morehead State also currently trails its opponents this season in field goal percentage at 40.2 to 35.8. One strength for the Eagles, however, is their ability to block shots, as they currently lead not only the OVC, but also the nation at 8.2 per game.
Ariel Kirkwood currently leads the block party for Morehead State with an OVC best of 3.62 per game, which is also the third best average in all of Division I. Offensively, Gabby Crawford leads the way for the Eagles at 11.9 points per game, while Kirkwood follows at 10.5. The duo are also the leading rebounders for Morehead State with Crawford and Kirkwood pulling down 9.0 and 8.1 rebounds per game, respectively.
