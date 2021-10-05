MURRAY — Murray State senior, Connor Coombs, was named the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golfer of the Month for September Week as announced by the league office.
Coombs, from Central City, is the first Murray State golfer to win an OVC monthly award since it was first given in the fall of 2018.
He earned a spot on the SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational All-Tournament Team (Sept. 28) with a fifth-place finish in a field of 90 players. Coombs carded scores of 71-69-72=212 at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Ill. In the fall season opener, Coombs had a 10th place showing at the EKU Intercollegiate (Sept. 4) at Arlington GC in Richmond, Ky, on scores of 71-71-67=209.
Coombs is currently second in the OVC with a stroke average of 70.2 in six rounds as he joins his teammates this week at the UTM Skyhawk Grover Page Classic in Jackson, Tennessee.
