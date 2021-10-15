JONESBORO, Ark. — The Murray State men’s golf team moved up two spots in the final 18 holes and placed 10th began play at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, hosted by Arkansas State at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro.
MSU’s rounds of 302-314-286=902 included their second-best score of the season on a 286, just behind their 283 at the EKU Intercollegiate (Sept. 4).
Racer senior Connor Coombs moved up to 10th place in the final round and finished with a score line of 76-76-67=219, while freshman Kamaren Cunningham was 23rd on scores of 76-76-71=222. Other MSU places and scores included John Buchanan, who competed in his first MSU event and placed 70th on scores of 73-78-84=235 and Trey Lewis finished 80th after scores of 77-89-72=238. Walker Beck was 93rd on rounds of 86-85-76=247. Four of the five players in the MSU lineup shot their best score of the event in the final round.
Arkansas State won their home event with a score of 858, while Oral Roberts (879), Loyola-Chicago (881), Oklahoma Christian (884), Creighton (888, New Orleans (897), Missouri State (899), South Dakota (899) and the Racers (902)
The course at RidgePointe is played to a par of 72 and length of 6,676 yards
The next challenge for the Racers is the TVA Credit Union Invitational (Oct. 18-19) at Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club in Florence, Alabama.
