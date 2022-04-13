NASHVILLE — The Murray State men’s golf team came home with a fifth-place finish after posting three scores of par or better in the final round of the TSU Big Blue Intercollegiate at Hermitage Golf Club in Nashville, Tennessee.
In a field of 13 teams tackling the President’s Reserve course, the Racers tied Wright State for the low round of the event as each carded a 1-over-par 285 Tuesday in the final round. The Racers posted team scores of 307-285=592 to place fifth and five shots clear of sixth place Longwood (597) and nine shots up on seventh place Stetson (601). The Racers’ final round brought them to one shot of fourth place Belmont (591). Wright State (577) won the team title with Tennessee Tech (581) and UT Martin (590) completing the top-3.
Murray State’s Connor Coombs and Trey Lewis paced the Racers with a pair of 10th place finishes as Coombs carded scores of 76-71=147 and Lewis 77-70=147. Tyler Powell was the biggest mover for MSU in the final round with a 3-under-par 68 improving his standing from 60th to 26th place. Powell’s score line of 82-68=150 was his career-low round as a Racer and the best round of the TSU event. MSU’s Kamaren Cunningham also finished 26th on scores of 75-76=150 and Walker Beck had a 44th place showing on scores of 80-76=156.
MSU’s Quinn Eaton played the event as an individual and had a score line of 77-79=156 for a spot in 44th place, while Carson Holmes placed 62nd on scores of 83-78=161.
Post-Round Notes
• With a 1-over-par 285 at the Hermitage, the Racers were close to having their second sub-par round in 2021-22.
• MSU had a 2-under-par 286 (Oct. 12) at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePoint Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
• The TSU Big Blue Intercollegiate was reduced to a 36-hole event after heavy rains fell in Nashville overnight. The second round was suspended Monday and finished Tuesday morning.
