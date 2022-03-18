SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. —The Murray State men’s golf saw Connor Coombs come home with a 14th place showing at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tennessee in an event that was reduced to 36 holes because of bad weather over the weekend.
Coombs had scores of 70-71-141 for a 14th place showing, while Walker Beck was 54th on scores of 75-75=150, with Quinn Eaton in 58th place on scores of 73-78=151. Kamaren Cunningham placed 65th on scores of 78-75=153 and Trey Lewis had scores of 81-76=157 for a spot in 76th place. In the event as an individual player, MSU’s Carson Holmes had scores of 79-70=149 for a spot in 50th place.
MSU’s team scores of 296-297=593 produced a spot of 10th place. Carson-Newman was the winner at 547, with Oral Roberts (559), Tennessee Tech (563), Morehead State (571) and Marshall (577) rounded out the top-5.
Medalist honors were shared by Elliot MacGregor of Carson-Newman and Oral Roberts Lane Wallace each with a total score of 135.
The next challenge for the Racers is the Ellendale Intercollegiate (March 27-28) in Houma, Louisiana at Ellendale Country Club.
