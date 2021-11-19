MURRAY — Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood said earlier this week that his team’s last outing on the football field resulted in its most complete game of the season.
The Racers were solid in all facets in a 28-10 win over Southeast Missouri in their final appearance at Roy Stewart Stadium of 2021. In the process, Murray State ruined any chance for the Skyhawks to play for at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title Saturday against first-place UT Martin.
There was something different about the win as well as it marked the first time since Hood has coached the Racers for them to wear gold jerseys. Saturday, the Racers will look to end their season with three straight wins as they travel to Eastern Illinois and Hood was asked about the possibility of Murray State taking the gold jerseys to Charleston, Illinois, as opposed to their customary white road jerseys, especially after playing so well in gold against SEMO.
He did not dismiss the notion.
“I do remember talking to Coach Jim Grobe when I was at Wake Forest years ago (as an assistant) and he said, ‘Hey! I’m not superstitious, but I’m also not stupid either,’” Hood said about a discussion he and Grobe had about winning streaks.” If we could put the yellow ones on (at EIU), I’d be all for it.
“I don’t know how all of that works. I know here are some rules about it.”
Murray State has faced one road team this season that wore jerseys that were not white and that was Mississippi Valley State in this year’s opener. The Delta Devils wore gray. It is not known how the OVC sees this, though, for conference games and if the road team has to wear white as a requirement.
Murray State (5-5, 2-3 OVC) has won two games in a row for the first time this season as it prepares to meet the Panthers (1-9, 0-5). However, against Tennessee Tech, the Racers came close to blowing a 20-point lead and had to watch an attempted onside kick go out of bounds in the final minute of a 32-27 win.
Against SEMO, there was no such drama. Kickoff is scheduled for noon Saturday in Charleston.
