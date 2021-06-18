MURRAY — Murray State’s Jordan Cozart added another honor to his postseason honor list after a tremendous senior season in the spring of 2021 when the American Baseball Coaches Association named him to its ABCA-Rawlings All-Midwest Region First Team.
Playing second base, the Evansville native, hit .316 in 56 games with 71 hits (17 doubles & 19 home runs) and 58 RBI. His 19 home runs tied him for the Ohio Valley Conference lead with teammate Brock Anderson. Cozart ranked in the top-10 in several offensive categories in the OVC including: hits (9th), runs 5th), home runs (T-1st), doubles (8th), RBI (3rd), total bases (1st) and slugging (3rd).
Cozart cracked 30 homers in 111 career games with the Racers. He finished his MSU career with an amazing run of five games at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament where he hit .347 (8-of-23) with four home runs and nine RBI as the Racers made it to the championship game before bowing out with a second place finish in Jackson, Tennessee. Cozart was named to the OVC All-Tournament Team.
Murray State finished the season with a 33-25 overall record, the fifth most wins in program history and their 18 wins in OVC play was the most conference wins in history. Their 84 home runs tied the program record set in 2017. The Racers also broke the single-game home run record hitting seven home runs against Eastern Illinois on March 13.
The 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA D-I All-Region teams come from eight regions and are voted on by members of the ABCA.
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.
2021 Midwest-ABCA
/Rawlings All-Midwest Region First Team
C - Henry Davis, So. Louisville
1B - Griffin Doersching Sr, Northern Kentucky
2B - Jordan Cozart, Sr. Murray State
3B - Jackson Raper, Sr. Illinois
SS - Trey Sweeney So., Eastern Illinois
OF - J.T. Weber , Jr. Southern Illinois
OF - Ben Norman, Sr. Iowa
OF - Kam Smith, Jr. Northern Illinois
OF - Tristan Peters, So. Southern Illinois
DH - Caleb Upshaw , Jr. Eastern Kentucky
P - Geremy Guerrero, Sr. Indiana State
P - Andrew Taylor, Fr. Central Michigan
P - Trenton Wallace, Jr. Iowa
P - John Baker, Sr. Ball State
RP - Tanner Kohlhepp, So. Notre Dame
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.