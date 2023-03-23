SPORTS-UCLAS-MICK-CRONIN-SAYS-NCAA-1-LV.jpg

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin jokes with broadcasters during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas.  

 L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(TNS) LAS VEGAS — Ahead of No. 1 seed UCLA taking on No. 3 seed Gonzaga for the third time in three years, UCLA’s head coach was asked what makes playing Gonzaga so tough

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, who was head coach at Murray State for a few years in the 2000s, is very familiar with Gonzaga. Even though the Bruins and Bulldogs have only ever played seven times, the teams have battled the last two seasons including an epic Final Four encounter in 2021 that Gonzaga fans will remember fondly. In the teams’ last meeting, the Bulldogs also beat the Bruins in a regular season matchup a year ago. That game was held at the same place Thursday’s Sweet 16 showdown will be played, T-Mobile Arena.

