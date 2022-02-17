PALM CITY, Fla. — Murray State men’s golfer Kamaren Cunningham led the Racers with an 18th place finish at the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida.
Cunningham carded a career-low 6-under-par 66 in the first round Sunday. He finished the event with a score line of 66-79-74=219 to place 18th in the field of 88 competitors.
Other MSU scores and finishes included Trey Lewis with scores of 79-73-81=233 for a spot in 75th place and Connor Coombs in 88th place after rounds of 81-72-82=235. Walker Beck placed 96th on rounds of 79-79-79=237 and Quinn Eaton placed 112th on scores of 78-84-82=244. Tyler Powell played the event for the Racers as an individual and placed 100th after scores of 76-87-75=238.
The Racers placed 18th on scores of 302-303-316=921, ahead of Ohio (922), Iona (922) and Florida A&M (931). Host UNCG was the winner with a total of 870 and a three-shot win over Creighton (873), with George Mason (880), UConn (881 and Mercer (885) making up the top-5.
The medalist champion was George Mason’s J.P. Miller with a score of 208.
The Advance Golf Partners Collegiate was played at Hammock Creek, a Jack Nicklaus Legacy Design course that opened in 1996.
The next challenge for the Racers in the 2022 spring season is a Popeye’s Battle of the Border match up with Austin Peay. The single day match play event puts the Racers and Governors head to head at Hopkinsville Country Club (Feb. 26) in Hopkinsville.
