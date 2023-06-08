MURRAY — Rachael Cuttitta of the Murray State Athletics staff, is set to attend the NCAA Effective Facilitation Workshop this week in Orlando, Florida.
The NCAA offers annual leadership development opportunities through interactive professional development experiences where energetic administrators and coaches receive personalized feedback on their leadership styles and gain skills in active learning and engaging facilitation.
“We are extremely proud of Rachael for her acceptance into this prestigious program,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “Rachael plays an integral role in the success of our student-athletes and the knowledge she will bring back from this event will further elevate the impact she will have on them, the Dennis Jackson Leadership Program and our entire staff.”
“I am extremely grateful to be chosen to participate in the NCAA Effective Facilitation Workshop,” said Cuttitta. “Participating in this experience will allow me to sharpen my facilitation skills, especially in the Dennis Jackson Racers Leadership Program. Attending this program will also help me in creating a network with other professionals that are all over the country in all levels of the NCAA.”
Attendees of the workshop practice their newly acquired facilitation skills at the national level. After completing the workshop, participants are eligible to apply to be a facilitator at the annual NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum, as well as other impactful facilitation opportunities throughout the year with NCAA leadership development programming.
