(TNS) BOCA RATON, Fla. — Come on, get up, former Murray State assistant Dusty May has something to show you. It’ll help explain little, bitty Florida Atlantic University’s journey to the big stage of the men’s Final Four.
“Hear that?” May said, pointing to the ceiling above the desk in his small office at FAU.
“Yeah, it’s quiet,’’ he said. “There’s usually a ball bouncing like a drum set — boom, boom, boom — when we sit here. You know why?”
He walks through the cramped basketball offices — pardon the heat, the air conditioning is out — and into the lobby of the 2,900-seat arena.
“Look it there,’’ May said, pointing at assistant Kyle Church pacing outside the arena doors on his cell phone.
That’s not what he wants to show, but it offers another glimpse into FAU’s rare journey. The coaches have a rule: If you get a phone call, you go outside to talk. Otherwise, everyone in the small office has to listen in, too. May has walked eight miles outside some days talking on the phone.
He takes a turn and goes up the concrete stairs, taking the steps two at a time, to the arena’s second floor.
“Here we are,’’ he said, entering an elongated room that used to be a yoga studio with wall mirrors when he took the FAU job five seasons ago.
Now it looks like a yoga studio transformed into a practice basketball court for shooting. There’s not room for actual five-on-five play. But there are some baskets for players come to practice shooting if the main court is being used, typically by the other team.
“My office is right below here,’’ May said, standing under a basket. “So we’ll be working and we get the percussion drum of the ball bouncing — boom, boom, boom. Sometimes I’ll come up here and say, ‘Can you go shoot on another basket?’ ‘’
Does that help you understand what’s at work here? Can America begin to see why FAU isn’t Duke or North Carolina or, yes, this Final Four’s blue-blood basketball entry of Connecticut, with money and resources and tradition out the wazoo?
May has just finished practice, where an emphasis was on players using hand signals to communicate due to the expected noise at the 71,000-seat NRG Stadium in Houston. That capacity is more than FAU’s total attendance in going 17-0 at home this season.
That was a record attendance for FAU, too. The final seven games were the seven biggest crowds in school history, all over 3,100 thanks to people standing behind the last rows in the upper deck. Athletic Director Brian White said he was getting calls from people, asking, “What do you mean, it’s sold out?”
White stands courtside at practice and says, “We joked over the weekend [in New York] we had more people at a random watch party at a bar in New York City than we did at our games five years ago.”
