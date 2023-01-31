PHOENIX — With his team mired in a season-worst five-game losing streak, former Murray State star Ja Morant made a quick visit Saturday to Murray, hours after he and his Memphis teammates returned from a loss at Minnesota on Friday.
Perhaps that helped clear his mind. Maybe it produced karma.
Whatever that visit to the place where he became a household name in college basketball did, what came Sunday was big for the Grizzlies. Morant recorded a triple-double in leading Memphis to a 112-100 win over Indiana at FedEx Forum in Memphis, breaking the losing streak.
“We needed it,” Morant told media after the game. “Obviously, going through a terrible slump that we haven’t been in in years, dropping five games on the road … that’s not our identity. That’s not us.”
If there was any solace in the losing skid, it is that Memphis lost little ground when it came to the race for the top seed in the NBA’s Western Conference. In fact, the Grizzlies now hold a season-largest 6,5-game lead on Dallas in the Southwest Division and was locked into the No. 2 spot overall in the conference, only two games behind Denver.
Morant helped get the Grizz back to winning Sunday by scoring 27 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dealing out 15 assists. The triple-double marks his ninth since he joined the NBA after Memphis selected him with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
That came after he left Murray State, following his sophomore season, where he led the Racers to their fourth win in an NCAA Tournament game and became the first player in Murray State history to be named a Consensus First Team All-American.
The Grizz will be back on the court Wednesday night for a home game with Portland.
