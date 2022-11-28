HUNTSVILLE — The bad news for Murray State’s basketball women on Saturday is that their offensive woes continued against Alabama A&M.
The good news is that their defense and rebounding was superb. Their free-throw shooting was not too shabby either — 85% — as the Racers limited the host team to only 22.8% shooting from the field, while enjoying a ridiculous 60-37 edge on the boards in an easy 57-36 win in the first women’s game at the brand new T.M. Elmore Gymnasium in Huntsville.
“If we’re going to be a defense and rebounding team, I’m OK with that, but we have got to get ourselves offensively in rhythm,” said Racers Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team moved to 3-1 on the very young season, while AA&M remained winless at 0-5. “We’re not in rhythm right now with our shooting (ending Saturday 28.1% from the field), our passing (20 turnovers) and our offense, but our defense and rebounding were exceptional.”
One of the old reliables for this team was her usual self as forward Katelyn Young had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds. The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year was also 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Another Racer veteran, guard Macey Turley, delivered 14 points and three assists.
However, it was the improved play of forward Jaidah Black that continued to be a story. On the heels of making several huge plays in a win a week earlier against UT Chattanooga, she outdid herself Saturday, ending with 18 rebounds, seven of which were on the offensive end, three blocked shots and two steals to go with four points.
“She’s very capable of that with the confidence she has right now,” said Turner, who awarded the 6-0 sophomore by putting her in the starting lineup Saturday. “She focuses on rebounding and, sometimes, we get to focusing on the wrong things. But because she focuses on rebounding (which helped the Racers own a 13-1 edge in second-chance points with a 20-10 edge in offensive boards), she’s able to turn those rebounds into points at times, giving us second and third opportunities.”
This game was anything but artistic and that was on both sides of the mid-court stripe. Throughout the game, in fact, the action kept getting interrupted, for one reason or another, and, though she refused to use that as an excuse, Turner said this did disrupt her team because those stoppages were coming as her team seemed to be gaining some type of continuity offensively.
Young said her team needs to take a breath and take its time.
“A lot of the time, there were tons of people (in the paint on second-chance opportunities) and we need to take our time, go off two feet, be strong and be tough,” she said.
Young did have a consecutive free-throws streak end at 42. That now marks the second time in her Racer career that she has made at least 30 straight charity tosses. Murray State Athletics said Young is the only player in school history to have accomplished that.
The 36 points allowed also marks the first time a Murray State team kept an NCAA Division 1 opponent under the 40-point mark since 2011 when the Racers held Southeast Missouri to 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.