MEMPHIS — All week long, the fact that Murray State’s men’s basketball game at Memphis almost 10 years to the day of the previous meeting was a big deal to Murray State fans.
That is because the December 2011 matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis had ended with the Racers upending the host Tigers. It also was part of perhaps the most memorable season in Murray State’s storied history, one where the Racers won their first 23 games and were ranked in the top 10 nationally for the first time. In other words, the parallels were hard to ignore.
And, as it turned out, the parallels were on target.
Fast forward to Friday night. It was another Murray State-Memphis game at the same FedEx Forum in the month of December, that, like 2011, came down to the wire and involved a big comeback bid. Unlike in 2011, when Memphis attempted to make a furious rally in the final two minutes that fell short, this comeback was completed, and it was the Racers, down 14 at halftime, celebrating once again at end of a dramatic 74-72 win over a Tigers team ranked No. 9 at the start of this season.
“I’m just so proud of our players. They’re tough as nails and just competed their tails off,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team improved to 8-1 this season. “In that second 20 minutes, I thought our execution was fantastic offensively and we did a better job of taking care of the ball and, therefore, we got good scoring opportunities.
“And I was proud of how we responded when we got into foul trouble (in the second half). We pretty much played the last 12 minutes with four guards and I thought our guys found ways to get enough stops.”
It was a second half to behold. After the Racers, who started strong from the field and led throughout the first half, were outscored 17-2 to end the first half and trail 40-26 at halftime, they made it immediately clear that they intended to make this game competitive.
Murray State, after ending the half at 39.9% from the field, outscored the Tigers (5-4) by a 22-11 count and forced Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway to call a timeout with 12:21 left. That run included four of the 10 3-pointers the Racers would hit in the second half.
That trend continued when point guard Justice “Juice” Hill nailed a 3-pointer to regain the lead for the Racers at 53-52 with 11:20 left. The Racers never relinquished that advantage and would lead by as many as six points — 64-58 — after Hill, who was 4-of-5 from long range, dropped a bomb on the Tigers after teammate Trae Hannibal, who had some key hustle plays down the stretch, saved the ball from going out of bounds off a missed Racer shot.
However, the Racers were far from home free. Memphis was expected to be a possible contender for a national title this season for a reason and it refused to give in, pulling within a single point or two on multiple occasions.
After Hill made three free throws after being bumped on a bomb try with less than a minute left, Memphis’ Alex Lorax immediately responded with a trey to cut the lead to 72-70. That set the stage for a wild finish.
After the Racers turned the ball over in backcourt, Lorax just missed on a 3-pointer for the lead with less than 20 seconds left and, after Hill, one of the smalest players on the floor at 6 feet, grabbed the rebound, he found a streaking KJ Williams for a breakaway dunk and a 74-70 lead with about 11 seconds left. Memphis guard Tyler Harris kept his team in it with a floater in the lane to trim the lead to two, but, after the Racers inbounded the ball and the Tigers forced a turnover near mid-court, the Tigers were not able to cleanly secure the ball and a desperation heave at the buzzer fell well short.
And the Racers and a large contingent of their fans erupted in celebration.
“Man! It’s tremendous! That’s a big part of Murray State basketball right there,” said Racers guard Tevin Brown, who was one of four Murray State players to finish in double figures for scoring. He had 22 points, while Hill had 20 and guard Carter Collins and Williams each had 13.
Brown also was 6-of-13 from long range and scored 12 of his points in the second half.
“We were just very composed. We came out and played our game like we were supposed be doing in the first half,” Brown said, adding that McMahon had a simple message at halftime. “He said, ‘Let’s come back and start playing our game like we did in the first half (when the Racers were more than 50% from the field and had as much as a five-point lead) and start getting back into our groove and try to chip away at the score.”
The Racers appeared to play as hard as Memphis in the first half but turnovers helped the Tigers take control in the late stages. Memphis forced 11 Murray State turnovers that became Tiger points.
“We did a better job of taking care of the ball in the second half (only five miscues) and, therefore, we got good scoring opportunities,” McMahon said. “At halftime, I was most disappointed with the turnovers because I’d rather us get a shot off before we turn it over and I thought we passed up some open looks in the first half.
“Hey! I love our players. I want them to fire away.”
One player who started doing that in the second half was some one Racer fans have been waiting to see make a big contribution. Friday, guard Carter Collins did it, hitting two of his three 3-pointers and scoring 10 of his season-high 13 points in the final 20 minutes.
McMahon had said earlier that he was not worried about the Davidson transfer’s lack of scoring this season.
“Carter is a really good player and he has graded out well for us (particularly on defense), but he’s a proven scorer at a higher level than we are (the Atlantic 10 Conference),” McMahon said. “He’s going to have a great year for us,”
Then, there was Hill, who not only ended with a 5-of-6 effort from 3-point range, he was 4-of-5 in the pivotal second half, where, at one point, the Racers were 9-of-11 from behind the arc.
“Coach Mac talks about toughness all of the time. This is a tough group of guys and we think we can win a lot of games that way,” Hill said.
Note: Murray State has said that a basketball doubleheader set for Tuesday is being moved to Wednesday. The women will meet North Alabama at 5 p.m. and the men will play Tennessee Wesleyan at 7 at the CFSB Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.