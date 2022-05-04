MURRAY — Murray State is looking for a new head men’s golf coach.
Daniel DeLuca, who had just completed his first season with the Racers, announced late last week that he was leaving the position.
“We will always cherish our time here in Murray, Kentucky and the campus of Murray State University,” DeLuca said in a Twitter post Friday morning.”The people and relationships we have met and formed here will be life-long.
My wife, Ashton, has been sought out and offered a position for her career that we just cannot pass up. I will no longer be the head men’s golf coach at Murray State University.
“As I told the team (Friday), life is about choices and decisions and, one day, they too will be husbands and have to make decisions for the best interest of family. Ashton and I push each other in our relationship and, when it comes to our careers. This is a great opportunity for her and I hope to be able to stay in the game of golf with my career.”
DeLuca came to Murray State last year after being an assistant at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
DeLuca is a native of Lexington and played his college golf at Eastern Kentucky.
