MURRAY — Racer volleyball’s Bailey DeMier has been named as one of 12 Missouri Valley Conference Fall 2022 State Farm Good Neighbor Award recipients as announced Wednesday.
In an effort to honor the achievements of exceptional student-athletes, the Missouri Valley Conference has created the State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award. Twelve student-athletes have been named by Commissioner Jeff Jackson as the honorees for the 2022 Fall season.
In order to be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be in good academic standing, must demonstrate good citizenship through good sportsmanship and significant community service, and must participate in a sport, during the season of recognition. The Valley will recognize 12 student-athletes three times annually (Fall, Winter, Spring), for a total of 36 honorees. Institutions select their State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award honorees
DeMier is majoring in finance where she currently holds a 4.0 GPA. While being a crucial player for the volleyball team, she has also been an integral part of the community; she helped at the Murray-Calloway County Need Line and Spring Creek Rehab Center. She also helped in the Salvation Army Christmas Bell Ringing last year.
DeMier is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
