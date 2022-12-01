MURRAY — Murray State’s Bailey DeMier and Dahlia Miller were named Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team, as announced earlier this week.
DeMier earned the honors with a 4.0 GPA while majoring in finance. She played as the Racers’ primary setter through the season, posting 1,085 assists and 40 service aces. DeMier is one of only two MVC players to post a triple-double this season.
Miller also earned the honor by maintaining a 4.0 GPA as a finance major. She is MSU’s primary libero, posting 481 digs and 32 service aces through the season.
Thirty-eight student-athletes were nominated, and 15 made it to the MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team. The team is selected by a vote of the conference’s volleyball sports information directors, with approval from the head coaches.
The criterion for the honor parallels the CSC (College Sports Communicators) standards for Academic All-America voting. Nominees must be starters or important reserves with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA (on a 4.00 scale). Also, students must have participated in at least 75 percent of the regular-season matches. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore status in both athletic and academic standing at their institution (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen were not eligible).
