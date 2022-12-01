MURRAY — Murray State’s Bailey DeMier and Dahlia Miller were named Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team, as announced earlier this week.

DeMier earned the honors with a 4.0 GPA while majoring in finance. She played as the Racers’ primary setter through the season, posting 1,085 assists and 40 service aces. DeMier is one of only two MVC players to post a triple-double this season.