MURRAY — For the first time in her career, Bailey DeMier has been named the OVC Setter Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 18.
DeMier quarterbacked the Racer offense to a 2-1 week, including a series sweep of Tennessee Tech, producing 132 assists over the three matches. Sound in both the front and back row, DeMier finished the weekend with two double-doubles.
In the midweek match, DeMier dished out a season-high 55 assists with 16 digs against the Govs.
On Friday, she recorded 39 assists, two kills and two block assists in the sweep of TTU, leading the Racers to their second-highest team hitting percentage of the season, .308.
The following day, DeMier served up seven aces, one shy of the Racer program record and fifth-most in the NCAA this season (4-set), including three in a row to start the third set to go along with 10 digs for her seventh double-double of the season.
She is the 11th OVC Player of the Week recipient in 2021 for the Racers.
