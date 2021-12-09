MURRAY — Several times this season, Murray State fans have probably held their collective breath as guard Justice “Juice” Hill has began a drive toward the basket from beyond the 3-point circle.
They know what is on his mind. He has seen an opening ... and now, with his head down, he is speeding his 6-foot frame toward a certain showdown with an opposing defender. That defender is probably 6 or 7 inches taller.
Is it time to close their eyes and hope for the best? Will the almost-certain thud of a blocked shot follow this aerial mismatch of size? No.
More often than that, in fact, Hill has been getting the best of these encounters. Take Saturday’s game with a very good Middle Tennessee team, for instance. Hill kept going into the lane, and winning, scoring 10 of his 18 points on shots in the lane, many of which were layups where he challenged taller players.
“Being an undersized guard, I feel like I’ve got to be aggressive or they’re going to take advantage of you,” Hill said after Saturday night’s 93-87 win over the Blue Raiders. “So I feel like I have to go in there and impose my will anytime I can.”
Like any good teammate, the sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas gave credit to others.
“(Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon and his staff) did a really good job preparing us. We went over every defense that we saw tonight and went over how they guard ball screens, and that really allowed me to get downhill,” he said.
This willingness to take on the giants is one of the reasons McMahon has tried to mention Hill whenever possible after games or during casual conversations this season. In an offseason of heavy turnover due to increased activity with what is known as the transfer portal, Hill was one of last year’s players who chose to stay put in Murray.
He then dove head-first in the Racers’ off-season program. McMahon said Hill worked as hard as any player to improve his game and the payoff is evident.
After averaging 21.8 minutes on the floor per game with 5.7 points per game, 2.1 assists and 2.0 rebounds in the 2020-21 season, Hill’s numbers have ballooned so far this season. He is averaging 28.8 minutes per game, along with 11.5 points per game and 4.75 assists.
“He’s finishing plays a lot more efficiently this year, so you have to credit him for all of the work he’s put in. The most exciting part about what he’s done so far, to me, with the point guard position, is his ability to run the team,” McMahon said. “I think he’s somewhere around 38 assists (tops on the team) but he’s only had 11 turnovers, which is fantastic.”
McMahon also said that he knew toughness was not going to be a problem for Hill, coming out of Little Rock Christian Academy. It was there he became the Arkansas High School Player of the Year ... in football.
He was the quarterback for a team that won the 2018 state Class 5A title as he passed for 3,084 yards and 37 touchdowns, while also running for an additional 1,000 yards and 21 touchdowns. However, he also was very accomplished in basketball and signed a letter-of-intent with Southeastern Conference representative Arkansas, but instead opted for Salt Lake Junior College in Utah before coming to Murray last year.
McMahon said that football background may explain Hill’s desire to challenge bigger people in the air.
“He’s an explosive athlete and I do think that, in order to be a great finisher at this level, there has to be a certain toughness and fearlessness that you have to have to go there amongst the trees and to finish those plays,” he said. “He’s certainly shown that this year. I know he was an elite (football) player, so I think you do see some of that ability come out in him (on his drives).”
