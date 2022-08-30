MURRAY — The Murray State football team successfully wrapped up its fall camp Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky with its annual “50-Yard Line Dinner” and the final scrimmage of the 2022 preseason.

The evening began with a dinner in the south end zone which was attended by football alumni, as well as friends and supporters of the program. The dinner portion was capped off by a check presentation from the Racer Football Alumni Association (RFAA) for a $25,000 donation to the program. Saturday’s gift is in addition to a $40,000 donation by the RFAA this past spring.