MURRAY — The Murray State football team successfully wrapped up its fall camp Saturday at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky with its annual “50-Yard Line Dinner” and the final scrimmage of the 2022 preseason.
The evening began with a dinner in the south end zone which was attended by football alumni, as well as friends and supporters of the program. The dinner portion was capped off by a check presentation from the Racer Football Alumni Association (RFAA) for a $25,000 donation to the program. Saturday’s gift is in addition to a $40,000 donation by the RFAA this past spring.
Following the dinner, the Racers took the field for their final live scrimmage of fall camp. The scrimmage was situational, allowing Murray State to prepare for anything that might come its way this season.
“This is the end of the third quarter,” said head coach Dean Hood, following Saturday night’s festivities. “You go your first quarter, which is June, your second quarter, which is July, your third quarter is training camp, we let that go all the way until game week and each game week is a fourth quarter. We then just keep repeating that for 12 weeks or however long we are blessed to play. Tonight was a big deal for us because we got through a lot of situations. This is the final scrimmage where you have that checklist and you say ‘we haven’t covered this yet and we have to play in a week.’ We went down that list tonight and covered everything; offense, defense and special teams. I feel like this has put us in a good position to start the fourth quarter, now we just need to come out and have a great day on Monday.”
With the season opener just one week away, Hood feels like his team is in a good mindset to begin the 12-week journey that is the regular season. “Confidence is built, I think, in preparation and our guys are starting to understand that,” said Hood. “The way you gain confidence is by prepping for all the situations we worked on tonight. It’s also something that is fragile. You can be the most confident team in the world and get punched in the mouth in game one and have to backtrack, but overall, I think our guys are in a good spot.”
The 98th season of Racer Football officially gets underway Sept. 3, when the Racers travel to Lubbock to take on FBS member Texas Tech.
