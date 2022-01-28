COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Ever since his team’s easy home win Monday night over Ohio Valley Conference opponent Tennessee Tech, Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matt McMahon had preached that Thursday night’s return matchup on the road would be different.
He was right. Twice, the Racers built healthy leads only to see the host Golden Eagles, who he warned are a much different team on their home court, come roaring back into contention. The first time was before halftime as Tech erased a nine-point lead and went to the dressing room up two points.
The second time was in the final minutes as they tried to overcome an 11-point lead, but while they did create some nervous moments, the Golden Eagles were not able to pull closer than three points as the Racers remained perfect in OVC play with a hard-fought 80-70 win at the Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.
“Proud of our players. They just fought and scrapped and clawed,” McMahon said of his team (now 19-2, 9-0 in OVC play), which beat Tech (5-14, 2-4 OVC) by 26 points on Monday. “Tennessee Tech can really score the ball. They average 91 points a game at home and 25 assists at home.”
Tech did not have that kind of production Thursday but it had enough success to make things interesting. However, it did not have an answer for Racer forward KJ Williams and guard Justice Hill, who both recorded double-doubles. Williams had 20 points and 13 rebounds, marking his third straight double-double, while Hill had 20 points as well to go with 10 assists, with many of their contributions coming in the decisive second half. Hill had 15 of his points in the final 20 minutes, while Williams had 13 in that time frame.
Hill, however, credited the Racers’ defense with making the offensive production possible.
“It started on the defensive end, getting back on defense (limiting Tech transition points after it had success in the first half) and getting defensive stops,” Hill said. “That gets us into our transition offense. I think we kind of fell in love with the three (in the first half), considering how we’ve shot the ball in the first half of the season, so I think, in the second half tonight, we had more of an attack mindset of getting downhill and getting shooters open for me to kick the ball out to them.”
Heading into Thursday, the Racers had hit a wall when it came to outside shooting, having hit 11% in a home win Saturday against UT Martin and 20% in Monday’s win against Tech. Thursday, though it was very rocky early as the Racers hit only one of their first nine attempts from long range, Murray State was much better, going 12-of-28 (43%).
Guard Tevin was Murray State’s third player to score in double figures with 13 points. That was enough to withstand Tech’s scoring that saw five Golden Eagles score in double figures as forward Mamoudou Diarra led the way with 15 points. However, it was not enough to overcome Tech’s own rough night from long range as it ended only 4-of-17 (23%).
