DES MOINES, Iowa — It was this simple ... Murray State’s men’s basketball team was in the wrong place at the wrong time Saturday afternoon.
Opponent Drake entered this season as the prohibitive favorite in the rugged Missouri Valley Conference. As they entered Saturday’s game with the Racers, though, the Bulldogs faced falling behind first-place Indiana State by four games.
In other words, they absolutely could not lose this game on their home court to remain in The Valley race. Thanks to their weapon of choice — the 3-point shot —that did not happen as the Bulldogs hit 11 bombs, giving it an 18-point edge over the Racers behind the arc, which happened to match the margin of the final score - 82-64.
“We just couldn’t guard the dribble. Our ball-screen defense was really poor today,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team (9-7 overall) fell to 4-2 on the season in Valley play, having entered Saturday in a three-way tie for second place. “This one hurts. I told (the players) that, after our two best wins this season (including Wednesday’s 67-58 win over Bradley in Murray), the other coach would say, right after the game, ‘You just outhustled us and outworked us from the beginning to the end.’ We didn’t do that today.”
Drake seemed to be feeling the pressure of its Valley predicament in the early minutes. The Bulldogs were sluggish, and the Racers took advantage of it by jetting to a 12-9 lead at the first media timeout. That was where Drake — one of the oldest and most experienced teams in the nation as its players having played a combined 489 games together — began showing its maturity.
Superior ball movement began opening easy scoring opportunities, including from three range. The Bulldogs went 7-of-15 (46.7%) from beyond the arc in the first half as the Racers struggled to keep pace. The result was a 44-29 halftime lead that never became smaller than 12 points the rest of the way with the three-ball serving as a barrier for the Racers as Drake always seemed to hit a long one when the Racers seemed to be building any momentum.
Guard D.J. Wilkins was the biggest 3-point problem for the Racers as he hit five bombs for the bulk of his team-high 17 points, while guard Sardaar Calhoun hit four treys to account for most of his 16 points as the Bulldogs put five players in double figures. Drake also had 16 assists.
The Bulldogs also were better on the boards, not only outrebounding Murray State, 41-25, but earning a 16-2 edge on second-chance points.
Murray State guard JaCobi Wood did his best to counter the Drake onslaught with a game-high 20 points, while reserve guard Brian Moore Jr. continued to play well, supplying 14 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.