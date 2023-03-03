ST. LOUIS — The positive side of Friday night's quarterfinal game of Murray State's inaugural appearance in the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tournament wth Drake is that this matchup did not moderately resemble the previous two.
On those occasions, the Bulldogs' talent and experience as a team that had won at least 25 games the past three seasons, seemed to show against a Racer squad whose players had only been together since June of last year. Both games resulted in easy wins for the Bulldogs, who seemed to be class of The Valley much of the season before finishing second to regular-season champion Bradley.
Friday night, Drake had to use that talent and experience for something else ... keeping its tournament title hopes alive. Murray State gave the Bulldogs all they could handle for a much longer time until the 1-2 combination of guards Tucker Devries, crowned this week as The Larry Bird Valley Player of the Year, and Roman Penn, an All-Valley First Team selection, starting making the big plays that helped break open a tight contest and send Drake to Saturday's semifinals with a 74-62 win.
The Racers dropped to 17-15 on the season, while Drake improved to 25-7 and reached the semifinals of Arch Madness for the fifth straight season.
"I'm proud of our guys. I thought for the 80 minutes we played these last two days, man, we played 72 minutes of good basketball," said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team opened the tourney Thursday with a resounding 78-50 blowout of a Valparaiso team the Racers had beaten twice this season in overtime. "It was about an eight-minute stretch at both ends of the floor where we kind of let it get away from us. (Murray State guard) Rob Perry hit a shot (that pulled the Racers within 45-43 with more than 14 minutes left) and we're right there and, in that little window, that was really the difference."
Devries and Penn were the driving forces of the decisive 17-4 surge that gave Drake breathing room at 62-47 after the Racers had recovered from a bad start, combining for 10 of those points.
Murray State looked ragged early and the Bulldogs took as large as a nine-point lead before the Racers took their only lead, 31-30, on a basket from guard Brian Moore Jr. in the final minute of the opening half. Drake would regain the lead at the halftime buzzer as Devries was given three free throws for being fouled on a desperation 3-pointer. He hit all three and Drake went to the locker room up 33-31.
Still, the Racers showed no real effects from that as they, pretty much, matched the Bulldogs score for score in the opening six minutes of the second half. That was followed by the big Drake run, which was much longer in coming Friday than it had been in the previous two games, where Drake had achieved firm control by the second media timeout of the first half.
"I was trying to do everything I can, whether it was offensive rebounding or setting screens, just doing things for us on offense, but it was kind of tough because they adjusted to us in the second half," said Perry, who had not been very productive against Drake in either of the first two games but changed that in a big way Friday with a team-high 22 points and he made it a double-double with 12 rebounds. He earned Third Team All-Valley honors earlier this week.
Forward Jamari Smith, who had 19 points in Thursday's win over Valpo, tried to keep the Racers in the game late with a pair of 3-pointers that accounted for half of his 12 points. However, Drake showed poise by running clock down the stretch and shortening the game, while limiting Murray State's opportunities, thus defusing any hopes of a late comeback.
"In this league, it's tough to win and all of these teams have tough defense and offense and, if you're not competing on defense and not scoring on offense, you're going to get exposed," Smith said.
One thing that could not be said about Friday's game is that the Racers did not give a big effort. That showed in the team statistics as the Racers did something they did not come close to doing in the first two matchups, outrebounding Drake 31-29, including a 10-6 edge on the offensive side.
Murray State also gave itself a chance by doing something that is very difficult to do against Drake, earn at least a tie in the turnover battle, which it did, 9-9. In fact, for much of the game, it was Drake committing the most turnovers, with the margin being 7-2 at halftime.
However, the Racers could not take advantage and, in fact, lost the points-off-turnovers stat line, 17-8.
Reserve Quincy Anderson had nine points for the Racers, while forward DJ Burns had a career-high six assists to go with four points.
Devries had 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and was 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Penn had a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.