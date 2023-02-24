MURRAY — Murray State was in its women’s basketball game with visiting Missouri Valley Conference stalwart Drake Thursday night into the late stages of the third quarter.

Then, the true power of the Bulldogs began to show. Drake’s relentless fast-paced approach on every possession, even off made Murray State baskets, led to baskets both inside and outside of the 3-point arc and turned a competitive game into a runaway 97-71 win for the Bulldogs  at the CFSB Center. 