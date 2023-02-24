MURRAY — Murray State was in its women’s basketball game with visiting Missouri Valley Conference stalwart Drake Thursday night into the late stages of the third quarter.
Then, the true power of the Bulldogs began to show. Drake’s relentless fast-paced approach on every possession, even off made Murray State baskets, led to baskets both inside and outside of the 3-point arc and turned a competitive game into a runaway 97-71 win for the Bulldogs at the CFSB Center.
The win moved Drake (17-8 overall and 12-5 in The Valley), while the Racers dropped to 13-13, 6-11 in Valley play.
“Just credit to Drake. They shot the ball outstanding (finishing 37-of-63 from the field overall, 58.7%, and a devastating 16-of-28 from 3-point range, 57.1%, both of those figures increasing after the Bulldogs started rather slow). They beat us in every facet of the game, they’re a good basketball team, very good offensive team, and they play the right way,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team trailed the Bulldogs by only eight points, 61-53, on a 3-pointer from forward Hannah McKay with a little more than 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
Then, Drake guard Katie Dinnebier answered with a bomb of her own to push the lead back to 11 points, heading to the final quarter. This followed a sequence in which the Racers would try to cut the lead to a doable margin, only to have the Bulldogs score, usually with a trey, to push the lead back to double digits.
The dam finally broke in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs, fully in rhythm, scored on 11 straight possessions after Murray State guard Macey Turley had once again closed the lead to eight points with a bomb. This time, Drake’s firepower was too much as the Racers could not keep pace. By the time Drake had scored the last of those 11 straight baskets, the lead was in the mid-20s.
“You give up 11 straight possessions, well, you’re not going to win and we don’t shoot the ball efficiently enough. We’re not going to keep up with that score,” said Turner, whose team was hardly horrible in its own right, finishing the game 26-of-60 (43%) overall from the field and a more-than-decent 10-of-22 from 3-point range (45%).
‘That just tells you where our defense is. We were just really disconnected (after Drake would jet the ball into front court). Half of us were in one defense and the other half was in another defense and our communication was bad.
“We are trying to play a lot of kids right now and when we sub people, they have a tendency to try to take over and make decisions and we wind up not connected.
“At halftime (when Drake was leading 43-35), they had 13 transition points and 11 points off of our turnovers. In the third quarter, I thought we did OK on defense but, in the fourth quarter, we flat out didn’t guard anybody and when you leave them open, they’re going to make shots. They’re going to burn you.”
Overshadowed in Thursday’s outcome was Turley becoming only the fourth player in program history to reach 2,000 points in her Racer career.
“Oh it’s incredible. Obviously, I would’ve rather had the win, to be in that kind of company is pretty special,” said the fifth-year senior from Murray, who ended with 18 points.
Forward Katelyn Young had 19 points to lead the Racers, but could not come close to duplicating her performance from the first game this season with Drake in which she scored 43 points. McKay had 10.
Leading a balanced Drake lineup was 6’3” forward Maggie Baer with 28 points and 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.