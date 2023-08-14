ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s beloved mascot Dunker has won the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Mascot Madness competition as voted on by fans across the league on social media.
MSU and Dunker won the final over Evansville by more than 2,000 votes on Friday. Dunker also defeated Bradley’s Kaboom, Illinois State’s Reggie and SIU’s Grey Dawg en route to the title.
