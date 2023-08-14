Dunker ready

Murray State mascot Dunker was ready to go last year as the Racers prepared to open Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball play with Illinois State at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s beloved mascot Dunker has won the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Mascot Madness competition as voted on by fans across the league on social media. 

MSU and Dunker won the final over Evansville by more than 2,000 votes on Friday. Dunker also defeated Bradley’s Kaboom, Illinois State’s Reggie and SIU’s Grey Dawg en route to the title.

Tags

Recommended for you