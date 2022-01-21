MURRAY — Murray State seemed to have finally wrestled their way to having control of Thursday night’s women’s basketball slugfest with visiting Eastern Illinois.
After fighting all game to achieve some semblance of offensive continuity, the Racers had managed to put together a string of solid possessions for a seven-point lead early in the fourth quarter. However, Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner later said that she knew the game was not in hand, and she was proven right.
EIU came back to build as much as a four-point lead during the remainder of regulation, only for Racer forward Katelyn Young send the game to overtime with a late basket. Then, int the extra session, the Panthers made the necessary plays and left the CFSB Center with a 71-64 win.
“We’re a terrible fourth-quarter team. We tend to get the lead and give it right back and I don’t know if it’s because we relax ... but we do not do the things that great teams do to put games away,” said Turner, whose team (now 12-6, 4-3 in Ohio Valley Conference play) held off the Panthers (7-9, 2-3 OVC) Monday after watching a 14-point lead in the second half be cut to a solitary point in the final minutes.
“We talk a whole lot about not just being average but being great and this is the second game we’ve lost at home (along with a 65-62 loss to Tennessee Tech on New Year’s Day). You can’t win a conference championship ... and you can’t even put yourself in position to win one ... if you can’t take care of business at home, but credit to Eastern Illinois, they played hard and made the big plays.”
No play was bigger than the corner 3-pointer EIU guard Kira Arthofer (13 points) hit early in the overtime. After Murray State guard Alexis Burpo gave Murray State a 60-58 lead after the Racers scored four points in the final 15 seconds of regulation, Arthofer gave her team the lead for good from the right side.
“I think this is the fifth three all year that Arthofer has made. She doesn’t take them,” Turner said. “But we made as mistake defensively in the corner.”
Meanwhile, what was a familiar pattern in this game once again reared its head for the Racers as they went 2-of-9 from the field in the overtime, which was ironic. For the game, the Racers about 29% (20-of-67).
That was a big reason the Racers could only convert 21 Panther turnovers into only 12 points.
The Panthers, meanwhile, were shooting at a much better clip, 28-of-59 (47.5%) and converted 14 Racer turnovers into 16 points. EIU was 4-of-8 in the overtime.
Young led all scorers with 25 points but that came on 6-of-15 shooting from the field as EIU double and triple-teamed her down low. Guard Macey Turley had 14 points but had an even tougher night from the floor, 4-of-19, while Burpo had 13.
Guard Julia Bengtson led EIU with 16 points, while guard Lariah Washington had 15 and forward Abby Wahl had 14.
Bench players have big
nights in men’s win
Eastern Illinois found itself in possession of an 6-4 lead in the first four minutes of its men’s basketball contest with OVC leader Murray State.
And that was about it for the Panthers. The Racers soon awakened on both ends of the floor and quickly gained control, en route to a 26-point halftime lead that eventually was turned into a 91-51 win Thursday night at the CFSB Center.
That the Racers (16-2, 6-0 in OVC play) won big probably was no surprise, being they had beaten the Panthers (2-15, 0-4 OVC) handily in Charleston, Illinois three days earlier. However, the main source of the Panthers’ troubles on this night was.
While most of the well-known weapons for the Racers struggled in the first half, it was reserve guard DaQuan Smith lighting the fuse for the Racers. Smith drained five 3-point jumpers during his time on the floor in the first half to help the Racers grow their lead to an insurmountable length.
However, there was another bench performer making a large impact in guard Trae Hannibal, who had eight of his game-high 12 assists in the first half as well.
“Just give the team energy, do the little things,” said Smith, explaining what his role is with this team. Thursday, it meant pulling the trigger from long range.
“Once I hit my first shot, I always feel like the next one is going in. I’ve been working hard, getting a lot of shooting in, and, once I came into this game, I knew it was going to pay off,” he said.
Hannibal narrowly missed a triple-double as he also scored eight and points and grabbed eight rebounds.
He said his big numbers in the assists stat line are a credit to the play of his teammates.
“I feel like all five guys on the floor just bought in tonight. We knew our reads and executed all night,” Hannibal said. “It was about getting aggressive, getting downhill and just making the right reads for me and getting everyone involved and getting the shooters their shots.”
Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon said that, coming into Thursday and knowing his team had already beaten the Panthers soundly three days earlier, the main thing was to find ways to improve.
One area where this happened was turnovers. Where the Racers ended with 17 on Monday, they cut that number all the way down to only six Thursday.
“I’m really happy for our guys. You know, you don’t ever take winning for granted and you’re always trying to get better,” McMahon said. “In the game Monday, we had some fatigue turnovers (from playing their third game in five days) and that enabled EIU to stay in the game (and go to halftime down nine points after trailing by 19 with about two minutes left in the first half). Tonight, in the first half, we had 15 assists to two turnovers, so I loved our execution and our unselfishness.
“We finished the game with 25 assists and six turnovers. I also loved the play from our bench in the first half. Our bench was 12-of-14 from the field and had 29 points and Trae Hannibal had eight assists and only one turnover in that time.”
Murray State, as it did Monday, ruled the boards Thursday, outrebounding EIU 45-22 with forwards KJ Williams and SJ Burns both ending with 11 rebounds and eight points.
Guard Tevin Brown led the Racers with 16 points, while guard Carter Collins also found his way into double digits with 10 points.
