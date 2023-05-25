TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — For the fourth straight game, Murray State had a lead on Evansville Thursday night in a baseball game this spring.
For the third time, the fourth-seeded Purple Aces came back to win. After surrendering two runs in the sixth inning of what had been a pitcher’s duel, Evansville responded with three in the seventh and that was enough to send fifth-seeded Murray State to its first loss in a Missouri Valley Tournament, 3-2, at Bob Warn Field on the Indiana State campus.
The Aces (35-22) remained perfect so far in the tournament and will face top-seeded and heavily-favored host Indiana State on Friday afternoon. The Racers (31-27), who had to be seen as one of the surprises so far after upsetting second-seeded Missouri State Wednesday night, will have to defeat the Bears again on Friday morning if they want to continue their stay in their inaugural appearance of the event.
Mo State stayed alive in the tourney Thursday afternoon with a 5-0 win over an Illinois-Chicago team that had been on a massive upward trend, having won 11 of its previous 14 games … until Evansville went to Chicago over the weekend and took two of three from the Flames to claim the No. 4 seed in the tourney and the all-important first-round bye.
For six innings, it appeared the Racers still had the winning edge that had carried them to an 11-6 win Tuesday in their Valley Tournament debut with Valparaiso and the 6-1 surprise of Mo State. Starter Bryce Valero was solid on the mound and the Racers had just given him the first lead of the night.
Drew Vogel’s single scored Logan Bland, who had led off with a single, followed by Carson Garner’s RBI groundout that scored Dustin Mercer, who had also singled as the Racers amassed three hits in that inning. However, the Racers could not plate Vogel after he reached third, which, lately, has been a problem for teams playing Evansville.
Except for Valley leader Indiana State, no team in this powerful league played better baseball in the second half of the season than the Aces, who entered this week having won five of its last six league series (only Indiana State took one from them, going 2-for-3 in Evansville). They also were coming off what was a pressure-packed series at Chicago, where they seemed to show a steely resolve that is nice to have this time of year.
That mettle showed in the seventh Thursday as the Aces tallied three hits and matched that with three runs. The big blows were an RBI triple from Simon Scherry (who was 2-for-4 with a double and that triple) and a single from Brent Widder that tied the game at 2-2. The winning run came off something the Racers had avoided well in the first two games, a fielding error, as they committed only their second of the tourney.
From there, the Aces’ pitching kept Murray State off balance at the plate, allowing only a Brennan McCullough single in the eighth as Michael Parks closed the door with two scoreless innings after starter Donovan Schultz went the first seven frames and allowed four hits.
Valero was outstanding until running into trouble in the seventh as he allowed four of Evansville’s five hits and struck out five batters. Further damage was avoided in the seventh when Alex Elsing, the fourth pitcher Head Coach Dan Skirka used in that frame, was able to end the threat with a strikeout with a potential fourth run standing on third base.
Murray State did not have anyone with multiple hits Thursday. Garner and Vogel had the only RBIs.
The Racers now will have to something similar to the performance Cade Vernon had in Wednesday’s victory over Mo State, where he pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed the dangerous Bears offense to only register three of their four hits on the night. Prior to that, Mo State had scored 25 runs in the three games the two teams played earlier this season at Murray, including 13 in the opening game of that set.
First pitch is set for 11 Friday morning. The winner will advance to play the loser of Friday afternoon’s matchup between the Aces and Indiana State at 7 Friday night.
All games of The Valley Tournament are available for viewing on ESPN+.
