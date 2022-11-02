MURRAY — It’s a new season and a new league for the Murray State Racers and a new head coach...well sort of.
After a successful run as the MSU coach from 2011-15, Steve Prohm is back for a second era with the Racers after he was head coach at Iowa State from 2015-21.
Prohm is on a short list of coaches who are beginning a second era with the program they coached before. Other coaches in NCAA D-I that are back for a second act include Ed Conroy who coached The Citadel from 2006-10 and Thad Motta at Butler after he coached the Bulldogs from 1997-01. Pepperdine’s Lorenzo Romar is back with the 0000 after a first era from 1996-99.
Early Challenges Await the Racers In November
The 98th season of collegiate basketball for the Racers begins with their ninth meeting with the Saint Louis Billikens (Nov. 7). After the home opener (Nov. 12) against Lindsey Wilson, the Racers play at the Myrtle Beach Invitational where they meet Texas A&M (Nov. 17) before taking on Colorado or UMass (Nov. 18). MSU’s final game (Nov. 20) will come against either Loyola, Tulsa, Boise State or Charlotte. As the Racers head into their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference, their first league game will come quickly when they host Illinois State at the CFSB Center (Dec. 1). The 2022-23 season is the 25th for the Racers at the CFSB Center.
• Roster Construction: 7 transfers: 4 D-I, 2 D-II, 1 JUCO, 5 freshmen, 2 returners.
•Five freshmen - Patrick Chew (Brophy College Prep), Jaxon Edwards (Cathedral), Justin Morgan (Memphis Home Sch. Assoc.), Sam Murray (Harrison), Braxton Stacker (Cardinal Ritter).
•Four D-I Transfers – Marlon Lestin (E. Carolina), Rob Perry (Stetson), Kenny White, Jr. (Tennessee Tech), Jacobi Wood (Belmont).
•Two D-II Transfers - Quincy Anderson (Minnesota State) and Jamari Smith (Queens-NC).
