Hot Rod

Murray State fan favorite Rod Thomas walks toward the floor, accompanied by smoke and flames, during his introduction a few weeks ago at Racer Mania at the CFSB Center.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — It’s a new season and a new league for the Murray State Racers and a new head coach...well sort of.

 After a successful run as the MSU coach from 2011-15, Steve Prohm is back for a second era with the Racers after he was head coach at Iowa State from 2015-21.