MURRAY — Murray State football fans will have the opportunity to hit the road with the Racers for their season opener against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas on Sept. 2 as part of an exclusive travel package offered by Racer Athletics.
Fans that purchase this one-of-a kind package will depart with the team on Sept. 1 from Murray, via the team buses en route to Paducah. Once in Paducah, fans will join the team on the charter flight bound for Lubbock. In Lubbock, the fans will stay at the team hotel and dine with the team Friday evening at the hotel. On Saturday, fans can enjoy all Lubbock has to offer on their own before departing the team hotel in the late afternoon for Jones AT&T Stadium and a 7 p.m. kick-off between the Racers and the Red Raiders. Following the game, the team and fans will head back to the airport for the return flight to Paducah.
Ground transportation to and from Paducah and the game in Lubbock, airfare, hotel, Friday night dinner with the team and a ticket to the game are all included in the package, which can be purchased for $1100.
Fans wanting to purchase this package need to fill out the interest form located at GoRacers.com/Lubbock. Once all forms have been received, availability will be assigned using the Priority Points System and fans eligible to purchase the package will be notified.
For more information, contact Brock Rydecki at (270) 809-3369 or jrydecki@murraystate.edu.
