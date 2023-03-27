SPORTS-BKC-HYDE-COLUMN-GET

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May, who was an assistant at Murray State in the mid-2000s, holds up the championship trophy Saturday after the Owls defeated Kansas State, 79-76, in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament East Region final in New York City..

(TNS)  — So here’s what the dream came to: Two more free throws from the fifth-year senior with an engineering degree, the kid from Pompano Beach’s Blanche Ely High, the guard in Head Coach and former Murray State assistant Dusty May’s first recruiting class to Florida Atlantic University, who helped change this losing program into being these free throws from the Final Four.

“The biggest free throws of his life,’’ the CBS commentator said.

