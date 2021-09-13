STATESBORO, Ga. — The Murray State Racers volleyball team (5-3, 0-0 OVC) took down tournament host Georgia Southern (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in four sets, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14 to go undefeated in the Eagle Invitational in Statesboro, Georgia.
Senior libero Becca Fernandez broke Murray State’s All-Time Digs record, collecting 19 digs in the match to surpass Kayleah Sauer (‘08-’11) with 2,166 career digs.
The NCAA Kills Per Set leader, freshman Brooke Lynn Watts, was unstoppable as she put down 34 kills on a blistering .387 hitting percentage to break the Racers’ Single Match (4-set) Kills Record.
Freshman setter Bailey DeMier paced the Racer offense to a .263 hitting percentage matching her season-high with 53 assists and added four kills and two service aces.
Kolby McClelland was the other Racer with double-figure kills (10) as she also put up two block assists, one block solo and one service ace. Jayla Holcombe came off the bench to deliver seven kills on a .455 hitting percentage.
Senior outside hitter Emily Matson set a new career-high with 13 digs.
The first two sets were close as the Racers won set one 25-23 before the Eagles took set two by the same score from Murray State to even things at one apiece.
The third and fourth sets were all Murray State as they changed the momentum early in the third set thanks to a successful challenge on a touch call. The Racers went on a 6-1 run and never looked back, closing the third set, 25-19 and the fourth set and match, 25-14.
Murray State heads to Evansville, Indiana next weekend for the University of Evansville’s Dunn Hospitality Invitational. The Racers take on Cleveland State, Liberty and Evansville from Sept. 17-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.