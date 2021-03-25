MURRAY — Becca Fernandez picked up her league leading fourth OVC Honors, winning Co-Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Mar. 24, after collecting 57 digs over the two matches against Tennessee Tech.
Fernandez recorded 29 digs in the first match with Tennessee Tech and had 28 in the finale. She averaged 6.33 digs per set last week. She also had a pair of aces over the two matches.
To add to her accomplishments over the weekend, Fernandez sits in fourth place overall on the Racers All-Time Digs List with 1893 career digs, only 101 behind third place.
Fernandez and the rest of the Racers will travel to Southeast Missouri this weekend for the final weekend of the regular season as they face SEMO on Sunday at 7 p.m. and Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.