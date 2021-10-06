MURRAY — Senior libero Becca Fernandez picked up OVC Defensive Player of the Week honors while freshman outside hitter Brooke Lynn Watts was selected as the OVC Newcomer of the Week for the week of Oct. 4.
Fernandez picked up her second OVC Defensive Player of the Week honors of the season while Watts was selected as Newcomer of the Week for the fifth time, her seventh OVC honor of the year.
Fernandez had an incredible weekend in the back court. Murray State’s all-time dig leader broke a 32-year old Racer record, Murray State’s single-match (3-set) digs record. Fernandez picked up a career-high 41 digs in the match to break the previous record of 39 that had been held by Lea Ann Allen since Sept. 30, 1989.
On Saturday, Fernandez added 33 digs the following day. Fernandez also served the Eagles tough with four aces and added four assists on the weekend.
Watts led all hitters this weekend with 36 kills, recording double-doubles in both matches. On Friday, Watts put down 16 kills with 11 digs, assisted on two blocks and added one ace. She upped her performance the following day tallying 20 kills and 11 digs.
Collectively, the Racers have taken home 10 OVC weekly awards this season.
Fernandez, Watts and the rest of the Racers will head to UT Martin to continue OVC play at Skyhawk Fieldhouse on Friday at 6 p.m. Central and Saturday at 11 a.m. Central.
