MURRAY — Saturday’s Battle of the Border clash between the 13th ranked Murray State football team and the Austin Peay Governors was reminiscent of a heavyweight prize fight,
The two teams traded blow after blow for 60 minutes.
However, in the end, it was Austin Peay that walked away winners on a 33-yard Grant Paulette field goal to hand the Racers their first loss of the season, 34-31, at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.
Austin Peay was first on the board in the game and after their first field goal, the two teams matched each other score for score from start to finish.
After tying the game at 24, late in the third quarter, the Murray State defense held Austin Peay to a three-and-out that led to a six-play, 55 yard scoring drive.
Damonta Witherspoon capped the drive with a 18-yard touchdown rush to give Murray State its first lead of the game at 31-24.
The lead, however, was short lived.
The Govs answered with their own scoring drive, followed by holding the Racers to a three-and-out of their own and taking the ball back with 5:33 to play.
Over the next 5:31, Austin Peay drove the ball 80 yards on 17 plays to set up what would be a game-winning field goal from Paulette.
After a fair catch on the ensuing kickoff, the Racers had one play, but it wasn’t enough as they fell for the first time this season.
Preston Rice was 13-for-20 in the game for a 193 yards and a touchdown, in addition to 32 yards on the ground and two rushing scores.
Witherspoon finished the game with 95 rushing yards on 17 carries and a touchdown,
LaMartez Brooks had eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Eric Samuta led the way with 16 tackles in the game, while Marvin Pierre had seven tackles and a team-high 2.5 for loss.
While the defense finished the game with one sack, eight tackles-for-loss, two hurries, a forced fumble and three breakups, for the first time this season, it had no forced turnovers, which played a role in the loss.
On Sunday, Murray State returns to Roy Stewart Stadium for the final time this season for a winner-take-all finale against 12th-ranked Jacksonville State with the 2020 OVC championship and a spot in the 2020 FCS playoffs on the line.
Kick-off in Murray is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.